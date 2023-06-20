United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of United Community Banks worth $35,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 929.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Community Banks by 34.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $39.50.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.78 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

