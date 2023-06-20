Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFH. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $81.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

