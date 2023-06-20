Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,264 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCIT stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Stories

