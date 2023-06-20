Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 2,233 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, jvl associates llc grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 15,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.