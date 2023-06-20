Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.
NYSE VZ opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $153.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $52.18.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 50.78%.
Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.
