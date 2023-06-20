VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.41 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

