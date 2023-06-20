Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,426,700 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,854,964 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,426,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Itaú Unibanco worth $36,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 16,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.08%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

