Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,241 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sherwin-Williams worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $373,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.6 %

SHW stock opened at $247.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $265.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

