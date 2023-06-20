Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $31,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,321.97 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,412.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,463.72.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 4,833.51% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,469.50.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,384.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,871.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,561. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

