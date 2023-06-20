Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $33,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $739,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Equinix by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.83.

Equinix Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $778.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $729.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $708.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $494.89 and a 12-month high of $792.03. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total transaction of $4,904,107.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,665 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.80, for a total value of $4,904,107.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,201,035.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 2,761 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.65, for a total value of $2,022,846.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,084.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,221 shares of company stock worth $13,488,866 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

