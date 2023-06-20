Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $35.85 Million Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,493 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of PVH worth $35,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PVH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.72.

PVH Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average of $81.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.