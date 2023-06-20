Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,036 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of EnPro Industries worth $34,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 655.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $16,318,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $40,761,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $128.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.58. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $128.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

