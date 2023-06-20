Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,604 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663,780 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.96% of Ameris Bancorp worth $31,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $35.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.34). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.40.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise acquired 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $330,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.03 per share, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,413.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Nicole S. Stokes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $29,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,894 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,368.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 39,490 shares of company stock worth $1,228,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

