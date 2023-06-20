Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 34,593 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,593 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of Brunswick worth $36,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $63.00 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.25.

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,628.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

