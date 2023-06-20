Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 131,370 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131,370 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Corning worth $37,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,456,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,562,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $209,617,000 after buying an additional 4,892,140 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,161,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $228,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,945,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $37.73.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cheryl C. Capps sold 28,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $946,942.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,314,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,775. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

