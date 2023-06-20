Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,333 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.67% of FTI Consulting worth $36,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period.

FCN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.62. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.09 and a 52-week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.44 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

