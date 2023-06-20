Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 21,991 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 908,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Bath & Body Works worth $38,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,038,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,264,000 after acquiring an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,612,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,210,000 after buying an additional 1,369,235 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,163,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBWI opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Bath & Body Works from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.45.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $62,221.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

