Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 27,015 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,015 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Shockwave Medical worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total transaction of $862,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $862,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,883.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total transaction of $265,199.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,658 shares in the company, valued at $8,378,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,366 shares of company stock worth $6,296,285 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 0.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.78.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $294.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.32 and a 1 year high of $320.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $279.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a PEG ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 43.18% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Stories

