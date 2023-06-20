Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 642 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,940 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $36,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of research firms have commented on BA. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

BA opened at $219.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

