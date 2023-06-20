Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $29,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $71.88 on Tuesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.83.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

