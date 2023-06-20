Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,996 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 30,623 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Autodesk worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $426,374,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth $414,972,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,259,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after acquiring an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after acquiring an additional 332,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,815 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $750,601.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $1,931,672 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK opened at $213.50 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $235.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.21.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $247.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.84.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

