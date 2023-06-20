Voya Investment Management LLC Purchases 16,831 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 497,653 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Matador Resources worth $28,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 79.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Matador Resources by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,819,728. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.24 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

