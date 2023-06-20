Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,218 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,218 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $26,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $112.79 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $133.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day moving average of $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 112.12%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn acquired 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.