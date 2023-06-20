Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 33,319 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,319 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Centene worth $31,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Centene by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Centene in the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Centene by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 206,736 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.75 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares in the company, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

