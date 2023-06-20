Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,676 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,116,000 after acquiring an additional 289,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares in the company, valued at $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on VMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $210.09.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 38.05%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

