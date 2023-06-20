Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,750,974,000 after acquiring an additional 73,839 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after acquiring an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,196,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $409,265,000 after acquiring an additional 21,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.27.

Waters Trading Up 0.4 %

WAT opened at $269.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $248.18 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.