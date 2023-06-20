West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Lifted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.00.

Insider Activity

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas W. Hofmann sold 1,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.57, for a total transaction of $443,070.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,944,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 8,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.60, for a total value of $2,932,112.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,810.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $362.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.09. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $376.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $716.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is 10.44%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.