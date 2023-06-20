West Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,022,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,939,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,663 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,486,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,399,439,000 after acquiring an additional 366,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,924.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,187,783 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.10 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

