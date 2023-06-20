West Wealth Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

West Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. West Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.