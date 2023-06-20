Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. TheStreet lowered Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Western Digital Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WDC opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The data storage provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

