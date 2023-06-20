Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.10 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AbbVie news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

