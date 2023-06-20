Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.22. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.68.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

