Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,824 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 51,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.6% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 12,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $129.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.