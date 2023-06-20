Woodstock Corp Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.6% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

