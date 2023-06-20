Woodstock Corp Purchases 1,736 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Woodstock Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,580 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.