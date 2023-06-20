Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,238 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Xperi worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xperi by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after buying an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,191,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,593,000 after buying an additional 230,878 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Xperi by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,499,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 158,092 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,757,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Xperi during the 4th quarter valued at $12,429,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Xperi from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XPER opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

