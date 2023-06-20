Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lifted by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at $412,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 20.2% during the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Xylem by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $113.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.66. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.89 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

