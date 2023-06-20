YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in YETI were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of YETI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in YETI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 68,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $35.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $55.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

