10,453 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $12.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.50. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.16 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,163.46% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. Raymond James upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.28.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

