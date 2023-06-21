1,583 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,583 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 80,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after purchasing an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $232.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 74.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.04, for a total value of $6,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,183,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,303 shares of company stock valued at $48,570,392 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

