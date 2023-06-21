16,008 Shares in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,008 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in UBS Group by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of UBS Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.86 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

