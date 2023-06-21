2,656 Shares in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Acquired by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $122.85. The company has a market capitalization of $999.84 million, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.88.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

