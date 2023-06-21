abrdn (LON:ABDN) Trading Down 0.7%

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212.28 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 213.80 ($2.74). 8,331,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,050,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215.20 ($2.75).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.75) price target on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on abrdn from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 210 ($2.69) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 175.71 ($2.25).

The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 207.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -791.85, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.28.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

