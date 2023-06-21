Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Shares of Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.65 ($0.01), with a volume of 44682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.42 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 6.81.

Get Actual Experience alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Actual Experience news, insider Richard Steele bought 97,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £975.80 ($1,248.62). In related news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 210,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,687.20). Also, insider Richard Steele bought 97,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £975.80 ($1,248.62). Insiders acquired a total of 659,248 shares of company stock worth $659,248 over the last 90 days. 10.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actual Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actual Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.