Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.17 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 49,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Adaptive High Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHHX. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,368,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Adaptive High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares in the last quarter.

About Adaptive High Income ETF

The Adaptive High Income ETF (AHHX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed global portfolio of income-producing securities including fixed income, MLPs and REITS. The fund uses a market trend analysis to initiate periods of hedging.

