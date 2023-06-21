Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Adecco Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AHEXY opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Cuts Dividend

Adecco Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Adecco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

