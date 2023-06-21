ADF Group (TSE:DRX) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.58

ADF Group Inc. (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.59, with a volume of 18500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.49.

ADF Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$66.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Get ADF Group alerts:

ADF Group (TSE:DRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.27 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ADF Group Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

ADF Group Announces Dividend

ADF Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. ADF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.08%.

(Get Rating)

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ADF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.