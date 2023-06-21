Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,189,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Delaney Dennis R lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 27,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $118.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.