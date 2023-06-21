Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. Aethlon Medical has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $2.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aethlon Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system, including removal of COVID-19 virus, associated variants, and related exosomes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.