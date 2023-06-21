Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of AFN stock opened at C$49.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$54.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.59. The firm has a market cap of C$930.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$28.80 and a 12 month high of C$63.40.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.31). Ag Growth International had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of C$347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$320.54 million. Research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.374359 EPS for the current year.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

